The National Seismological Center announced Thursday that three low-intensity tremors were recorded over the past 24 hours.The Center said in a statement that the stations of the Syrian National Seismological Network (SNSN) recorded since 5:30 yesterda…

The National Seismological Center announced Thursday that three low-intensity tremors were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The Center said in a statement that the stations of the Syrian National Seismological Network (SNSN) recorded since 5:30 yesterday evening till mid-night three low-intensity tremors in north Lattakia measuring 2.5, a tremor the Mediterranean Sea measuring 1.8, and a quake in Liwa Iskenderun measuring 1.46 on Richter scale.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency