Netanyahu: Israel is engaged in very complex negotiations

General
Web Desk

Jerusalem - Ma'an - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We are conducting give-and-take negotiations, not 'give-and-take,' and the principles we have set are essential for Israel's security." He added: Israel is ready to confront any threat, whether defensively or offensively, noting that "strong military and political pressure is the way to release the detainees." "Pressure in the negotiations should be directed towards Hamas and Sinwar, not against the Israeli government," he said. "Israel is engaged in very complex negotiations," he said. Source: Maan News Agency

