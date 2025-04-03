New Method Discovered to Improve Treatment of Aggressive Brain Tumors

Doha: Scientists from the Institute of Biology and Biomedicine of the National Research Nizhny Novgorod State University (NNSU), in collaboration with Ghent University in Belgium, have discovered a new method to treat glioblastoma, the most aggressive type of brain tumor.

According to Qatar News Agency, the new approach involves releasing multiple cell-killing chains to attack different malignant tumor cells simultaneously, potentially reducing the tumor’s resistance to temozolomide. This method has already shown promising results in animal trials.

The team explained that by activating the classic mechanism of action of temozolomide, an alternative pathway for cell death is triggered, characterized by immune properties that help the immune system become involved in combating the tumors. This process can be enhanced with the help of additional medications or physical effects, such as ultrasound.

The project supervisor, Tatiana Mishchenko, stated that temozolomide is an appealing chemical agent for the propo

sed combined treatment, which will improve the effectiveness and quality of treatment for patients with brain tumors.

The scientists noted that using a combined approach with nanocarriers, which deliver the targeted temozolomide and other substances needed to stimulate immune-mediated tumor cell death, would minimize potential side effects on healthy cells in the human body.

Brain tumors are abnormal cell growths in the brain and skull, and any growth in this confined space can cause significant problems. Brain tumors can be malignant (cancerous) or benign (non-cancerous). When either type of tumor grows, it can increase pressure inside the skull and damage the brain, posing a life-threatening risk to the affected individual.