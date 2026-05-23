Ninth Season of “Longines Hathab” Concludes in Incredible Fanfare

Doha: The 14th final round of the Qatar Equestrian Tour "Longines Hathab" for the season 2025-2026 was wrapped up on Saturday in an incredible fanfare. The series was organized by the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) in partnership with Al Shaqab, following a season that featured 14 rounds in jumping and dressage contests.

According to Qatar News Agency, the event, held at the indoor QEF arena, recognized champions across multiple categories and honored this season's sponsors, including Doha Bank, Al Shaqab, Al Salam International Company, Al Kass Sports Channels, and Sohail Media Production Company.

In the overall Diamond Tour standings, rider Mohammed Saeed Haidan secured first place with 261 points, while rider Salman Mohammed Al Emadi led the Gold Tour individual competition with 254 points. Wathnan Team topped the team standings with 270 points.

In the Silver Tour, rider Hussain Saeed Haidan emerged as the overall leader with 260 points, while rider Khalid Al Hadi won first place in the Bronze Tour overall standings with 270 points. The Dome Team finished first in the team category with 262 points.

In the Amateur category, rider Maryam Abdulkarim claimed first place with 236 points. Rider Hessa Ali Al Jaber topped the Future Riders Level One competition with 245 points, while rider Fahad Talal Al Nuaimi led Level Two with 259 points.

Aisha Abdullah Al Nuaimi and Moza Hamza Al Kuwari triumphed in the Level One and Level Two dressage contests, respectively, while Sheikha Hamad Al Yafei took a victory lap in the Future Riders event.

Ahmed Jassim Al Suwaidi won the Bronze Tour, with Shahail Al Shaqab Team topping the team standings. In the Diamond Tour, Khaled Al Eid claimed first place ahead of Mohammed Saeed Haidan and Juan Carlos Garcia.

Secretary General of QEF and Modern Pentathlon Sheikh Ahmed bin Nooh Al-Thani highlighted that the ninth season featured notable advancements in coaching and organizational aspects. The tournament continues to establish itself as a leading equestrian championship in the region, with an increasing number of participants and the competition's scope growing significantly.

Sheikh Ahmed further noted that the riders' participation in international championships alongside this event has enhanced their readiness and expertise, positively impacting coaching performance throughout the season.

Assistant Secretary-General of QEF and Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Ali bin Yousef Al Rumaihi, stated efforts are underway to enhance the tournament in the upcoming season, keeping pace with the sport's continuous growth in Qatar and the region.

Director of the Future Riders Academy Abdullah Mishmer Al Marri confirmed that preparations are underway to launch the Summer Program 2026, aiming to expand the rider base and develop emerging talents across various age groups.