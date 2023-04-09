Norwegian Casper Ruud Wins Portugal’s Estoril Tennis Open

Norwegian Casper Ruud defeated Serb Miomir Kecmanovic to win Portugal’s Estoril Tennis Open final on Sunday.The Norwegian claimed his first trophy of the season with a 6-2, 7-6(3) victory against friend Kecmanovic in the Millennium Estoril Open final. …

The Norwegian claimed his first trophy of the season with a 6-2, 7-6(3) victory against friend Kecmanovic in the Millennium Estoril Open final. The top seed did not drop serve in the championship clash.

Ahead of his victory, Ruud, ranked No 5, beat Portuguese wildcard Joao Sousa (4-6, 6-2, 6-2), Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 5 seed (6-3, 6-0) and Frenchman Quentin Halys (6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2)).

Source: Qatar News Agency