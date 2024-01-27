Oakley Chans OCHK Group, Embarks on a Global Expansion Across Diverse Industries

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2024 / Today, the OCHK Group, founded by the esteemed entrepreneur Oakley Chan, announces a series of expansions and enhancements within its multi-sector portfolio, signaling a new era of innovation and growth.

Ceramic Kings & Custom Driven - This merger represents a beacon of excellence in automotive customization, setting new industry standards and pioneering cutting-edge design techniques.

OCLC Leasing - OCHK Group's OCLC Leasing continues to disrupt the automotive market with flexible, customer-centric leasing options, tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern drivers.

OCHK Media - As a trailblazer in marketing and media, OCHK Media is expanding its offerings to include state-of-the-art aerial promotional videos, driving marketing strategies into the future.

RejuvePlus -- At the forefront of wellness, RejuvePlus introduces revolutionary products, emphasizing sustainable health and rejuvenation.

NextMod BC - NextMod BC maintains its edge with technological advancements in automotive performance, celebrating a culture of speed and efficiency.

The Sprint Rally & The Drive to Dream - These initiatives are not just events but a celebration of the automotive lifestyle, offering unforgettable journeys and rallying communities.

With Oakley Chan at the helm, the OCHK Group is not just growing; it's redefining the entrepreneurial landscape with a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and global community building.

"We're thrilled to witness the growth and evolution of OCHK Group's portfolio. Our ventures are a reflection of our core values of innovation, community, and excellence," said Oakley Chan. "As we continue to expand our reach, we remain dedicated to providing exceptional experiences and services that exceed expectations."

The OCHK Group invites customers, partners, and investors to be part of this exciting journey as it explores new horizons in the food and beverage sector and beyond.

For a more detailed exploration of OCHK Group's ventures and opportunities, please visit www.ochkgroup.com

Media Contact:

OCHK Group

Phone: +1 888-808-2597

Email: info@ochk.ca

SOURCE: OCHK Group