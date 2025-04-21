Oman, China Discuss Strengthening Strategic Relations

Muscat: The 14th round of strategic consultations between China and the Sultanate of Oman was held on Monday. The meeting aimed to explore avenues for enhancing cooperation and reinforcing strategic ties between the two nations.

According to Qatar News Agency, the Chinese delegation was led by Assistant Foreign Minister of China, Liu Bin, while the Omani delegation was headed by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Harthy. The discussions covered a range of topics including political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

Both sides deliberated on ways to bolster strategic relations and exchanged views on various regional and international issues, reflecting a mutual interest in strengthening their partnership.