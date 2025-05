Muscat: Oman’s oil price for July delivery 2025 on Thursday reached USD 60.63, marking a decrease of USD 1.81.

According to Qatar News Agency, this recent price adjustment reflects broader trends in the global oil market.

The average price of Omani oil for May delivery 2025 has settled at USD 72.51 per barrel. This price is USD 5.12 per barrel lower compared to the April delivery 2025, indicating fluctuations in the market during this period.