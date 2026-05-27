OMP Launches Unison Express to Fast-Track Supply Chain Planning from Ambition to Early Value

Ready-to-deploy solution delivers value quickly through proven industry best practices

OMP, a leading provider of AI-powered supply chain planning solutions, today announced the launch of Unison Express - an industry-specific, ready-to-deploy planning offering for mid-market companies looking to move beyond the tools and processes they have outgrown. Unison Express enables teams to realize value quickly while establishing a strong planning foundation that scales with their business over time.

From spreadsheets to structured planning

Organizations across industries face mounting pressure to modernize supply chain planning. Yet implementation projects can feel long, costly, and difficult to justify, especially when teams still rely on tools and processes they have outgrown, such as spreadsheets, legacy systems, and manual coordination. The result is higher operational risk and slower, less coordinated decision-making.

Unison Express bridges this gap by providing a complete planning solution out of the box, configured to industry‑specific best practices and leveraging the latest AI advances through UnisonIQ. Teams gain end-to-end visibility by planning consistently across sites and functions, leaving behind fragmented, disconnected ways of working.

Delivering visibility and value from day one

With standardized planning cycles, predefined scenarios for everyday planning decisions, and built-in day-in-the-life guidance, Unison Express delivers early value with predictable timelines and fast adoption. Built on the same foundations as Unison PlanningTM, it reflects more than four decades of OMP's industry experience and allows for seamless extension of capabilities as needs evolve.

For a full overview of capabilities, visit the OMP website.

"With Unison Express, we packaged proven supply chain planning practices into a true, lean, standardized solution," said Jan Lemmens, Vice President Industry at OMP. "It helps organizations move away from fragmented, manual planning and adopt proven ways of working quickly, with the option to expand on the same platform when their needs evolve."

"With Unison Express, we packaged decades of supply chain planning expertise into a true, lean, standardized solution."

Proven in real-world environments

With Unison Express, organizations across industries are already delivering results with a standardized, value-first approach to supply chain planning.

In consumer goods, Duvel Moortgat is rolling out Unison Express across three Belgian breweries to professionalize demand planning, operational planning, and scheduling. The project prioritizes fast onboarding and early value realization while building a scalable foundation for future expansion.

In metals, Bekaert implemented a lean, highly standardized planning setup to support a fast-growing business unit, replacing spreadsheet-based coordination with structured S&OP and scenario planning. By maintaining strict scope discipline and focusing on rapid deployment, the organization reached full adoption in a short timeframe while retaining the flexibility to extend capabilities over time.

Learn more about Unison Express

Learn more about Unison Express and how organizations can move beyond spreadsheets with a complete planning solution that delivers fast results and scales over time. Visit the website.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, packaging, plastics, tires, and building products - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning .

Solution and product inquiries

Contact OMP

+32 3 650 22 11

Media inquiries

Kira Perdue (Carabiner)

SOURCE: OMP