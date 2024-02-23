One Israeli soldier killed, 8 injured east of occupied Jerusalem in a heroic operation

Occupied Jerusalem, An Israeli occupation soldier was killed and many others injured Thursday morning in a heroic operation by the Palestinian Resistance east of occupied East Jerusalem, in response to the occupation entity's crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Palestinian media reported that three resistance fighters shot fires at occupation soldiers in a military checkpoint at a crossroads near al-Zaim town east of the occupied Jerusalem, killing one and wounding eight others. Palestinian resistance factions commented that the operation was a natural response to the occupation massacres and crimes in Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency