Ooredoo Stars League: Al Shahania Score 2-1 Win Over Al Rayyan

Doha: Al Shahania continued their winning run as they beat Al Rayyan 2-1 in Week 15 of the 2024-2025 season Ooredoo Stars League at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium of Qatar SC on Saturday. Two superb opening-half goals from Sven van Beek (32nd minute) and Francesco Antonucci (37th minute) set up Al Shahania's win even as a stoppage-time penalty saw Roger Guedes pull one back for Al Rayyan (90+4 minute).

According to Qatar News Agency, the win pitchforked Al Shahania into fifth place in the rankings with a tally of 20 points, while Al Rayyan moved down from sixth to eighth with 18 points. Al Rayyan began vigorously looking to gain advantage as Mahmoud Hassan (Trezeguet) made a strong attempt, but his shot was stopped by the rival goalkeeper. In the 23rd minute, Al Rayyan's Roger Guedes was in the striking range, but shot wide.

Al Shahania then moved into the attacking mode and, in the 30th minute, Alhassan Koroma made a burst threateningly, but lost his footing at the top of the box. On the next move, however, Koroma moved in from the left and beat two defenders to provide Van Beek a golden assist and the latter made no mistake in sending the ball into the net. The referee had a VAR and confirmed the goal.

Minutes later, Al Shahania won a free-kick about 10 yards away from the top of the box and Antonucci produced a fantastic dead-ball kick which flew over the wall and bent and dipped in left into the net giving Al Rayyan goalkeeper Samy Beldi no chance whatsoever. Al Rayyan tried to hit back, but lacked finishing. In the 39th minute, Guedes made an angular header from near the right post, but the ball sailed just over the crossbar.

Al Rayyan had another good chance in the second half (69th minute) when Tameem Mansour made a fine pass to Rodrigo Tabata, but the latter's kick saw the ball go just wide. In the 77th minute, Trezeguet made a sterling kick from the right, but Al Shahania goalkeeper Shehab Ellethy flung to his left to stave off the shot.

Al Rayyan also rued lack of luck when in the 82nd minute a full blooded Trezeguet left-footer hit the top of the left post. Al Rayyan's repeated attempts won them a late penalty as Al Shahania's Mohammed Ibrahim pulled Tameem Mansoor from behind in front of the goal and the referee signalled penalty and Guedes found the net on the right side. It, however, was not enough to stop Al Shahania from winning.