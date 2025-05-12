Pakistan, Australia FMs Talk Latest Regional Developments

Islamabad: Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar discussed the latest developments in the region in a phone call with Australian counterpart Penny Wong, on Monday. During the call, Ishaq Dar affirmed that his country has exercised restraint during the current tensions with India and exercised its right to self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. He said that Pakistan will continue to work to maintain regional peace and security.

According to Qatar News Agency, Wong, for her part, welcomed the ceasefire announcement between Pakistan and India and expressed her hope that it would lead to lasting peace.