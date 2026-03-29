Pakistan Hosts Quadrilateral Meeting on Middle East De-escalation Efforts

Pakistan: Pakistan hosted a quadrilateral ministerial meeting on Sunday to discuss efforts to contain the crisis in the Middle East region.

According to Qatar News Agency, the meeting was attended by Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The ministers reviewed regional developments and discussed coordination and consultation on the situation. They emphasized the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis and enhance regional security and stability.