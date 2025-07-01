Pakistani Minister Stresses Importance of Boosting Trade, Encouraging Foreign Investment, Attracting Remittances

Islamabad: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Ishaq Dar affirmed that promoting trade, encouraging foreign investment, attracting remittances and technology flows, and establishing development partnerships are among the top priorities of Pakistan’s government.

According to Qatar News Agency, Dar stated in broadcasts by Pakistan’s news agency that geopolitical economy, global peace, and security are among the priorities of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He noted that foreign policy has become the most important tool for protecting and promoting Pakistan’s economic interests and contributes significantly to the national development process.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister added that another fundamental principle is Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to international law, the United Nations Charter, and UN-centered multilateralism. This is crucial to effectively address the complex and interconnected global threats and challenges related to peace and security, climate change and sustainable development, terrorism and transnational crimes, strategic stability and destructive arms races, and interfaith harmony.