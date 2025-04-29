Palestinian Ministry of Education: 14,784 Students Killed in Gaza and West Bank Since Start of Aggression

Gaza City: The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced on Tuesday that 14,784 students have been killed and 24,766 injured since the beginning of the Israeli assault on Gaza and the West Bank on Oct. 7, 2023.

According to Qatar News Agency, the ministry clarified that more than 14,649 students were killed and 23,936 injured in Gaza alone. In the West Bank, 135 students were killed, 830 injured, and 724 arrested.

The ministry also reported the deaths of 880 teachers and administrative staff, and injury of 4,247 others across Gaza and the West Bank, in addition to the arrest of over 193 staff members in the West Bank. It further noted that 352 public schools sustained severe damage, 111 have been completely destroyed, and 89 UNRWA-run schools have been bombed or vandalized.

Additionally, 20 higher education institutions in Gaza have been heavily damaged, while 146 schools and 8 universities in the West Bank-particularly in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas-have been raided and vandalized. The ministry stressed that 788,000 students in Gaza remain unable to attend school or university since the start of the war, with most suffering from psychological trauma and deteriorating health conditions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported that the total death toll from the Israeli assault on Gaza since October 7 has risen to 52,365, with 117,905 injured.