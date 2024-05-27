Palestinian Presidency Stresses Urgent Need for Intervention to Stop Occupation’s Crimes

Ramallah, Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh slammed the Israeli occupation army's deliberate targeting of the tents of displaced persons in Rafah, in southern Gaza, as a massacre that exceeds all boundaries. The spokesman stressed the urgent need for an intervention to stop the crimes committed against the Palestinian people immediately. He added that the Israeli occupation forces' commission of this heinous massacre is a challenge to all the resolutions of international legitimacy, particularly the lucid and candid ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to cease its military offensive against the city of Rafah, and the provision of protection to the Palestinian people, according to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA). Abu Rudeineh stressed that the world must take prompt action to stop this massive aggression carried out against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and to oblige the Israeli occupation authorities to stop their crimes that will lead to an explosion in the situation. He demanded the US administration compel Israel to stop the madness and genocide it is committing in Gaza, particularly in Rafah. The presidential spokesman further called on the US administration to oblige Israel to stop its aggression in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, which is subjected to an ongoing aggression that targets the citizens and their Muslim and Christian holy sites. Dozens of Palestinians were martyred and injured earlier in a new massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces after they bombed the tents of displaced people in a newly established camp near the warehouses of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the northwest of Rafah. Source: Qatar News Agency