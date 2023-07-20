Parliamentary Recommendations On The Demarcation Of The Iraqi Border With Kuwait

The Strategic Planning and Parliamentary Federal Service Committee recommended hosting a number of specialized ministries and forming technical committees to prepare a list of field recommendations to the Presidency of Parliament on the file “Demarcati…

The Strategic Planning and Parliamentary Federal Service Committee recommended hosting a number of specialized ministries and forming technical committees to prepare a list of field recommendations to the Presidency of Parliament on the file "Demarcation of the Iraqi borders with the State of Kuwait."

The Parliamentary Committee reviewed, during a special workshop on (the demarcation of the Iraqi border with the State of Kuwait), which it organized today, Thursday, inside the parliament building, in the presence of representatives of the ministries and concerned authorities, the border demarcation file, and expert Jamal Al-Halbousi gave a briefing on the most important developments in border demarcation, and MP Amer Abdel-Jabbar presented a detailed briefing on the demarcation of the Iraqi-Kuwaiti border and the work of Parliamentary Committee No. 77.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency