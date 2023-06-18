Participants In The Meetings Of The Federation Of Arab Journalists Express Their Great Pride In Their Participation In The Celebrations Of The Iraqi National Press Day

The participants in the meetings of the Federation of Arab Journalists expressed their great pride in participating with the Iraqi Press Family in its celebrations of the Iraqi National Press Day.They also expressed, in their closing statement (Baghdad…

The participants in the meetings of the Federation of Arab Journalists expressed their great pride in participating with the Iraqi Press Family in its celebrations of the Iraqi National Press Day.

They also expressed, in their closing statement (Baghdad Statement), their great gratitude to the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, which has always represented the home of all Iraqi journalists, and a bulwark for defending freedom of the press, expression, and the dignity of male and female journalists.

The General Federation of Arab Journalists also appreciated the heroic stance of the Iraqis in confronting terrorism and breaking its power

It said in his closing statement (Baghdad Statement) that the Federation of Arab Journalists records its pride in the heroic Iraqi people and in all members of its forces, the great heroics that contributed to breaking the thorn of the terrorists and liberating the pure lands of Iraq from the remnants of the terrorists that were and still represent a real danger to all Arab and Islamic peoples.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency