Permanent Committee of Arab Media calls for documenting crimes of Israeli occupation

With the participation of Syria, activities of the 100th ordinary Session of Permanent Committee for Arab Media kicked off Thursday in the Libyan capital, Tripoli. The participants reaffirmed previous resolutions on the Palestinian cause and kept this issue central. 'We call on the various Arab media outlets to highlight stances in support of the Palestinian people, their steadfastness and preserve their Arab, Islamic and Christian identity' the participants recommended. They called for documenting crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces which claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinian people, in addition to the destruction of infrastructure. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency