PHCC Begins Home Delivery of Medicines

The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), in partnership with Qatar Post, has started implementing the Medication Refill Home Delivery service for patients through WhatsApp numbers allocated to each health centre.

PHCC said the home delivery service aims to limit patients’ visits to health centres and to assure the need of community members to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Patients can request for the medicine delivery service via WhatsApp numbers for each health centre from Sunday to Thursday (from 8 am until 2 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm). There will be no service during the weekend (Friday and Saturday). The PHCC added that the medicine delivery service was launched during the first stage for Qatari citizens only, and it will be made available to all soon, for free.

As for medicine charges, they are free for Qataris and for the category exempt from paying the fees and for citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council states. For the non-exempt category and residents, the payment will be by bank card. Cash is not accepted.

Source: Government of Qatar