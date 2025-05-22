Philadelphia Insurance Companies Recognized with Duck Creek Standard of Excellence Customer Award at Formation ’25

Philadelphia Insurance Companies Takes Home the Standard of Excellence Customer Award for the Business Owners Policy (BOP) Transformation with Duck Creek OnDemand and Policy Solutions

BOSTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has named Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY) a recipient of its 2025 Standard of Excellence Customer Award winner at Formation ’25, its flagship customer conference held this week in Orlando, Florida.

The Duck Creek Standard of Excellence Customer Awards recognize customers who have achieved the highest level of excellence through their implementation of Duck Creek solutions and who have a vision to advance their business, while reimagining the future of insurance. The award recognizes PHLY for its outstanding achievement in digital transformation and innovation in insurance operations.

Together with Ernst & Young, LLP (EY US), PHLY leveraged Duck Creek’s cloud-native, SaaS-based solutions, including Duck Creek Policy, Duck Creek Insights, and Duck Creek Producer Portal, to reimagine how Philadelphia Insurance Companies BOP (PHLYBOP) policies are delivered, driving major advancements across operational efficiency, customer experience, and market responsiveness.

“This recognition highlights the power of teamwork and the strength of our technology partnerships,” said Brent Skiles, SVP of Insurance Operations at Philadelphia Insurance Companies. “Together, we’ve helped PHLY launch a future-ready platform that meets the needs of our broker and agency partners, while scaling for tomorrow’s opportunities.”

Facing the need to modernize legacy systems, PHLY set out to implement a digital-first strategy, reduce manual processes, and use data to drive better decisions and customer insights. With Duck Creek’s solutions, they achieved:

Automated policy lifecycle management, improving speed and accuracy;

Real-time data access and analytics to support decision-making and compliance;

A modern, agent-facing experience via the Duck Creek Producer Portal; and

Rapid deployment of BOP products across multiple states using pre-configured templates and scalable APIs.

The foundational release of the reimagined BOP offering launched in three states in late 2024, with rollout to 20 additional states planned throughout 2025. PHLY’s transformation has already led to increased market share, improved customer satisfaction, and stronger agent engagement, setting a new benchmark for excellence in digital insurance delivery.

“Philadelphia Insurance Companies demonstrated what’s possible when a forward-thinking insurer embraces modern technology to meet complex market demands,” said William Magowan, SVP North American Sales at Duck Creek Technologies. “Their strategic use of Duck Creek OnDemand, Policy, Insights, and Producer is a prime example of how carriers can deliver meaningful transformation with speed and scale.”

Duck Creek celebrates PHLY’s incredible success in the P&C Insurance Industry.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X .

About Philadelphia Insurance Companies

For over 60 years, Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY) has delivered stability and peace of mind through enduring partnerships with our customers, brokers, and independent agents nationwide. We provide commercial property/casualty and professional liability coverages, comprehensive risk management, and expert claims handling across 120+ specialized industries.

As a proud member of Tokio Marine Group, one of the largest insurance groups in the world, PHLY’s exceptional financial strength has been independently validated through the highest ratings from the AM Best Company [“A++” (Superior)] and Standard & Poor’s [“A+”] since 2011. PHLY is nationally recognized as a member of Ward’s Top 50 since 2001, Business Insurance’s Best Places to Work in Insurance since 2010, and ranked as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes.

For more information, please visit PHLY.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

