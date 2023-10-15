PM Directs To Prepare The Requirements For The Success Of Al-Mirabad Poetry Festival (35) In Basra

The Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, directed to taking care of the requirements for the success of Al-Mirabad Poetry Festival (35), which will be held in Basra before the end of this year.

The Cultural Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr. Arif Al-Saadi, told the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that "Al-Sudani directed attention and care for the requirements for the success of the 35th Al-Mirabad Poetry Festival, which will be held in Basra before the end of this year.

NINA's correspondent said "there are preparations in Basra Governorate, to hold the 35th session of Al-Mirabad Poetry Festival, in the name of the poet (Ahmed Matar), which will be held next November with the participation of poets and critics from Iraq and Arabs./ End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency