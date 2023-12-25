Pope Francis calls for an end to the Israeli war on Gaza

Vatican, Pope Francis on Monday deplored the desperate humanitarian situation of Palestinians in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire and the freeing of hostages in his Christmas message. I plead for an end to the military operations in Gaza with their appalling harvest of innocent civilian victims, and call for a solution to the desperate humanitarian situation by an opening to the provision of humanitarian aid,' Pope Francis added. The pope also called for sincere and persevering dialogue between the parties, sustained by strong political will and the support of the international community'. The Israeli occupation forces continue brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip despite international condemnations and positions rejecting it, in light of full US and Western support. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency