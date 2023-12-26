President al-Assad issues law authorizing establishment of joint-stock companies in agricultural sector ?

Damascus, With the aim of keeping pace with agricultural plans and production goals and encouraging companies operating in the agricultural sector and giving them more flexibility to carry out their activities, President Bashar al-Assad issued on Tuesday Law No.40 of 2023, which permits establishing of joint-stock companies. These companies operate in the field of the agricultural sector, both plant and animal, according to the law that repeals implementing Legislative Decree No. 10 of 1986. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency