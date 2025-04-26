Prime Minister Sends Condolences to President of Iran

Doha: HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HE President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the victims of the explosion at Bandar Abbas port in southern Iran, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

According to Qatar News Agency, the explosion at Bandar Abbas port resulted in casualties, prompting international condolences and support for Iran during this time. The Prime Minister expressed his sympathies to President Pezeshkian and extended wishes for the prompt recovery of those injured in the incident.