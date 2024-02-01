Pulsar Awards Security Based Compensation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR)(FRA:Y3K) ("Pulsar" or the "Company") announces that on February 1, 2024, the Board awarded security based compensation awards designed to provide the key members of the Pulsar team with a substantial incentive to participate in the future success of the Company.

The Board awarded:

a total of 9,250,000 stock options were granted, including 6,350,000 to officers and directors of the Company. The stock options are granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and grant the optionee the right to purchase one common share (a " Share ") at a purchase price of CAD$0.45 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

") at a purchase price of CAD$0.45 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant. a total of 4,000,000 performance stock units ("PSUs") were awarded to four key individuals, including 2,800,000 to two officers of the Company, under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan. The PSUs vest as to one-third each on the first, second and third anniversaries of the award date.

In addition to the above awards, the Company announces that pursuant to director service agreements with the Executive Chair and each of the independent directors of the Company each agreed to be paid 100% of their annual fees in Shares, subject to the limits and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). A total of CAD$146,243 fees will be settled in full by the issue of a total of 348,198 Shares of the Company priced at CAD$0.42. Subject to the approval of the Exchange, all Shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR. It is dedicated to defining and developing primary helium assets. Its portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences identified at each. Topaz is the Company's flagship, having been drilled and flowing a remarkably high helium concentration of 10.5%. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com and follow us on X https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc .

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

"Thomas Abraham-James"

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Thomas Abraham-James President,

CEO and Director Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (604) 599-0310

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pulsar Helium Inc.