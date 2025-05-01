Qatar Addresses ICJ on Israel’s Obligations Concerning Occupied Palestinian Territory

The Hague: The State of Qatar delivered its oral presentation before the International Court of Justice regarding the advisory opinion on the “Obligations of Israel in Relation to the Presence and Activities of the United Nations, Other International Organizations, and Third States in and in Relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

According to Qatar News Agency, the statement was presented by HE Dr. Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani, who highlighted that Qatari mediation had briefly opened a humanitarian lifeline to the Gaza Strip until Israel blocked aid and cut off food and water supplies starting from the second day of this past Ramadan.

He emphasized that Israel has not ended its occupation of Palestine and has continued its campaign against the Palestinian people, noting that the violence in the West Bank reflects the situation in Gaza.

Dr. Al Qahtani underscored that Israel systematically uses starvation as a tactic, violating international norms and laws, which is considered a war crime, especially against children under the Convention on the Rights of the Child. He also noted Israel’s use of humanitarian aid as a method of war against civilians.

He concluded by stating that Israel has a documented history of conducting military strikes against UNRWA property and staff, calling for compensation for the damages and guarantees to prevent future occurrences.