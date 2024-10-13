Qatar and Barbados Sign Air Services Agreement

General
Web Desk

Doha: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Barbados signed air services agreement on Sunday. The agreement was signed for the Qatari side by Mohamed bin Faleh Al-Hajri, In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, and for the Barbados side by HE Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill. Following the signing, the two sides discussed ways to enhance and develop bilateral relations in the field of civil aviation between the two countries and addressed many topics of common interest in this field. Source: Qatar News Agency

