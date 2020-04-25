Qatar Calls for Ending Unjust and Unlawful Blockade Imposed on It

The State of Qatar has renewed the call to end the unjust and unlawful blockade imposed on it, stressing the disappointment of the accounts upon which the blockading countries relied on to undermine the State of Qatar and its sovereign decision, as well as the failure of the policies that relied on the separation of brotherly peoples. It stated that these policies have affected the solidarity and regional cooperation, which has become more necessary amid the outbreak of the corona pandemic (Covid-19).

This came in a statement by HE Ambassador Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al -Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, in writing to the UN Security Council, which held a virtual meeting on Thursday, on “the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.”

Her Excellency pointed to the crisis created by the blockading countries with the State of Qatar, saying that it is “one of the crises that has complicated the situation in the region and cast negative shadows on its security and stability. The crisis that they unlawfully fabricated, under the pretext of flimsy states that imposed an unjust blockade, and Illegal unilateral actions on my country in June 2017, she noted.

She added, “Since then, the bad intentions behind the provocative and misleading campaign against the State of Qatar had been revealed, and it had become clear that the lies that had been based on it were null and void,” stressing the disappointment of the blockading countries’ accounts to undermine Qatar and its sovereign decision.

Her Excellency indicated the failure of the policies that depended on the separation of brotherly peoples and the damage to solidarity and regional cooperation, which became more necessary amid of the outbreak of the corona pandemic.

She added that unlawful unilateral measures undermine this cooperation and directly affect the countries of the region and all their people in facing the spread of the pandemic.

She stressed that “ending the illegal and unjust blockade of the State of Qatar has become more urgent, and ending the blockading countries’ blocking of their airspace for Qatar aircraft, which is a violation of international law and the provisions of the Chicago International Aviation Agreement.” In this context, she referred to the complaint submitted by the State of Qatar to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Despite the continuation of these policies and procedures against the State of Qatar, Her Excellency noted the State of Qatar’s adherence to its principles based on respect for international law and the Charter of the United Nations, as it successfully resorted to international legal frameworks, particularly the International Court of Justice, to counter unjust measures that constitute a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of International law, international conventions, charters and human rights.

HE the Ambassador reiterated the readiness of the State of Qatar to settle the crisis peacefully through constructive, unconditional dialogue based on mutual respect that preserves the sovereignty of the States, and constantly renewed the State of Qatar’s appreciation for the sincere efforts of HH the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, while the other party continued to refuse the dialogue.

In her statement, HE Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, warned of the danger of the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the Middle East, stating that the region is particularly vulnerable to the devastating effects of the pandemic as a public health crisis as well Its effects in the political, economic and social fields.

Her Excellency said that what makes the humanitarian and the economies situation more complicated is the deficit in the health sectors as a result of the conflicts and crises in the region, in addition to the difficulty of facing the possible spread of the virus in the refugee camps, the displaced persons and the population groups suffering from destruction and violence.

“The spread of the Coronavirus, which threatens everyone, should be a catalyst for rapprochement in the region, seeking solutions to crises and tensions, stopping hostilities and facilitating humanitarian access,” she added.

Her Excellency expressed the support of the State of Qatar for the international efforts and calls for a ceasefire to focus on confronting the pandemic and its risks. She also commended the efforts being made by France, Tunisia and the rest of the Security Council members to adopt a resolution on Covid-19 pandemic.

She pointed out that the State of Qatar has devoted the necessary attention to addressing this transboundary issue, and has showed its high readiness to confront it, as it has initiated several precautionary measures at the national level, and has assured the absorptive capacity of the health sector, and has taken measures in the urgent and long term to counter the economic effects of the pandemic, in addition to its keenness to provide a high level of food security.

At the international level, Her Excellency noted the kind assistance provided by Qatar to the countries affected by the pandemic, in the belief of Qatar of the principle of shared responsibility and cooperation in facing global crises, noting that Qatar is running urgent air bridges to transport relief medical equipment, and in order to ensure that the people stuck in the affected areas and the United Nations personnel are returned to their countries.

In particular, Her Excellency drew attention to the active role played by the State of Qatar in facilitating their transit through Hamad International Airport, and to the continuation of Qatar Airways to operate especially for humanitarian cases in light of the limited flights globally.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, HE Ambassador Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani reiterated the principled position of the State of Qatar in support of sincere efforts towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace and a settlement of the Palestinian issue in all its aspects in accordance with international law and the Charter and resolutions of the United Nations.

She stressed that there is no alternative to a consensual peaceful settlement through negotiations between the two parties, based on agreed references, international legitimacy resolutions, the land-for-peace principle and the Arab peace initiative, as well as achieving a two-state solution that involves the establishment of an independent and viable State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital , which lives side by side with Israel in peace and security, ending the occupation of all Arab lands, ensuring the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, and a just solution to the refugee issue.

Her Excellency called for removing the obstacles that hinder the solution represented by the continued occupation and settlement and attempts to illegally annex lands, the procedures that affect the character of Jerusalem, its legal status, and its demographic composition, and other practices by the occupying power that contravenes international law and United Nations resolutions.

In the context of the responsibility of the State of Qatar, it has made unremitting efforts with international partners to create conditions conducive to peace, Her Excellency drew attention to the contribution of the State of Qatar in alleviating the difficult humanitarian and economic situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

She added, “The spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) poses an additional danger and burden, especially in the Gaza Strip, which is under a stifling siege, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al -Thani directed to provide financial assistance to the Palestinian brethren in the Strip at a value of $ 150 million, over a period of 6 months including support to face the pandemic .

Her Excellency said that “this assistance comes as a continuation of humanitarian and development support to address the urgent and long-term needs in the Gaza Strip in the areas of education, electricity supply, infrastructure enhancements, housing and employment opportunities, in addition to the concrete contributions in favor of UNRWA activities and programs,” stressing the principled position of the State of Qatar in support of the brotherly Palestinian people until they obtain all their legitimate rights.

On the Syrian crisis, Her Excellency said, “Attempts to impose a military solution because it only leads to humanitarian catastrophes, as was recently shown in northwestern Syria, where targeting civilians led to the largest wave of displacement in the crisis and its breaching of flagrant violations of international humanitarian law, including targeting forbidden health facilities, according to what the summary of the report of the Board of Inquiry established by the Secretary-General.

She reaffirmed the necessity of a political solution to the Syrian Arab nation that leads to a political transition that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people, in accordance with the Geneva Declaration and the implementation of Resolution 2254 with all its elements, in addition to achieving justice and accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

On the situation in Libya, Her Excellency stated that one of the most serious threats to the unity and stability of Libya is military operations against Tripoli and targeting the internationally recognized legitimate government launched by the forces of the retired Major General Khalifa Haftar, during which serious violations of international humanitarian law were committed, the most recent of which was a missile attack on a hospital equipped to treat corona patients. in the capital.

She renewed her call to all actors to uphold the interests of the Libyan people and respect their will for a peaceful solution and preserve the unity of their country, and to overcome human suffering, especially amid the threat posed by the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, expressing the State of Qatar’s support for efforts to stop violence, achieve national consensus and implement Security Council resolutions.

Regarding the situation in Yemen, Her Excellency stressed the urgent need to secure basic needs and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to all Yemenis, especially in view of the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

She said, “The fundamental solution to the human tragedy requires an end to the crisis through a comprehensive dialogue to achieve a political solution and national reconciliation based on Resolution 2216, and to maintain the unity of Yemen and achieve its security and stability.” Her Excellency expressed the support of the State of Qatar to the efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General in implementing his mandate.

Concluding the statement HE Ambassador Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani called on the international community to reject attempts to stir up crises and use malicious methods to destabilize and threaten regional and international solidarity, which we all need to address a pandemic that threatens all without discrimination and to address many challenges and threats facing all humanity.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs