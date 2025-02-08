Qatar Chamber Discusses Enhanced Trade Ties with Victoria

Doha: Qatar Chamber discussed trade and economic cooperation with the Australian state of Victoria during a meeting between Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Obaidly, a board member of the Chamber, and HE Gonul Serbest, Commissioner for Victoria to Europe, the Middle East, Turkiye, and Africa. According to Qatar News Agency, the discussions focused on the economic sectors in which both sides aim to enhance cooperation, the potential for forming business alliances between Qatari and Australian companies, as well as the investment climate and available opportunities in both countries. Gonul Serbest praised the strong trade and economic relations between Australia and Qatar, highlighting the mutual interest in strengthening these ties, particularly between the private sectors of both countries. She also referred to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Qatar and Australia chambers of commerce in May, which opens up wide avenues for cooperation. For his part, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Obaidly commended the strong bilateral relations between Qatar and Australia, emphasizing the Qatar Chamber's interest in fostering genuine business partnerships between the two countries. He pointed out that Qatar imports a variety of food products from Australia, with Qatari imports from Australia amounting to approximately QR 1.9 billion in 2024, while the total trade exchange between the two countries reached QR 2.6 billion. This underscores Australia's significance as a key trade partner for Qatar. Al Obaidly reaffirmed the Qatar Chamber's readiness to assist Australian companies seeking to enter the Qatari market by providing information on the investment climate, incentives offered to foreign investors, and key target sectors such as technology, food security, and services.