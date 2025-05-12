Qatar Charity Launches Empowerment and Economic Development Project in Gambia

Doha: Qatar Charity (QC) has launched the Empowerment and Economic Development Project to Support The Gambia 2025. The year-long project, with a budget of about USD 1.5 million, aims to uplift vulnerable communities through job creation and improved access to essential services. It supports vital sectors such as education, healthcare, food security, and economic empowerment, with a focus on disaster-affected areas.

According to Qatar News Agency, this project involves distributing equipment and devices in two phases. The first phase includes 1,200 blood pressure monitors, 2,900 individual water purifiers, 300 family water purifiers, 1,000 school desks, 200 sewing machines, 900 solar-powered lamps, 900 kitchen utensil sets, 100 electronic wheelchairs, 600 manual wheelchairs, and 200 tents.

The second phase, set to begin in June 2025, will focus on creating job opportunities for youth and supporting women’s cooperatives. It will include distributing 130 tricycles for goods transport, 130 passenger tuk-tuks, and 100 grain mills.

The project will be implemented in collaboration with civil society organizations and NADMA. This partnership was formalized through a cooperation agreement signed by the partners during the ceremony, ensuring the project’s goals are achieved effectively and sustainably.

HE Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia Mohammed B.S Jallow has praised QC for its efforts and commended its strong partnership with NDMA, which operates under his office.