Qatar Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza Begins Saturday Disbursing Cash Assistance to 100,000 Families

HE Chairman of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza Ambassador Mohammed Al Emadi said that the Committee will begin on Saturday the process of disbursing cash assistance to the needy families in the Gaza Strip.

Ambassador Al Emadi said that the distribution process is implemented through the post offices in the governorates of the Gaza Strip for 100,000 families, $100 per family.

His Excellency pointed out that the process of distributing cash assistance is carried out in cooperation with the relevant government agencies to meet safety standards for beneficiaries and to preserve sufficient distances between them, as part of preventive measures to address the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Al Emadi said that the distribution process will continue for about two weeks and that each beneficiary will be notified of the specific receiving dates to avoid crowding at post offices.

