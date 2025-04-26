Qatar Cricket Team Secures Victory Over Saudi Arabia in ACC U16 West Zone Cup

Doha: The Qatar U-16 cricket team clinched a thrilling win against Saudi Arabia (172-171) in their match at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium, as part of the ongoing Asian Cricket Cup U16 West Zone Cup in Doha, which runs until May 5.

According to Qatar News Agency, the six participating teams in the tournament include Qatar (host nation), Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. Qatar’s next fixture is scheduled for Monday, where they will face Oman at West End International Stadium. They will then take on the UAE on May 1, followed by Kuwait on May 3 at the same venue.

The Qatari squad underwent rigorous training and intensive camps in preparation for the tournament. They also played several friendly matches against local and international teams, aiming for strong performances and title contention. This championship marks the first-ever over-50 format cricket tournament held in Qatar, where each match lasts between 5 and 7 hours.

The winner of the tournament will qualify for the upcoming U-19 Asian Cricket Championship, with details on its date and location yet to be confirmed.