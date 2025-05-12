Qatar Engages in Amman Meeting on Middle East Nuclear-Free Zone

Amman: The State of Qatar took part in the Third Meeting of the 2025 Action Committee of the Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction, which convened in Amman.

According to Qatar News Agency, the State of Qatar was represented by HE Ambassador Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani. During the meeting, HE the Ambassador emphasized Qatar’s commitment to the goal of a nuclear-free Middle East. He highlighted the importance of this initiative as a crucial measure for improving both collective and regional security.

HE the Ambassador outlined that achieving a nuclear-weapon-free zone necessitates the inclusive involvement of all regional states. He emphasized that their nuclear activities should be subjected to the comprehensive safeguards system of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which would promote transparency and accountability.