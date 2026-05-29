Qatar Falls to Republic of Ireland in World Cup Warm-Up Match

Dublin: Qatar suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland in an international friendly in Dublin on Thursday as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Nathan Collins scored the only goal of the match in the fifth minute. Both sides finished with 10 men after Ireland's Jack Moylan was sent off just before half-time, while Qatar striker Almoez Ali received a red card in the 78th minute. According to Qatar News Agency, the match gave Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui an opportunity to test his squad and rotate players ahead of the tournament. Qatar are preparing for their second World Cup appearance after hosting the 2022 edition. They have been drawn in Group B alongside Canada, Switzerland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The team will travel to the United States for the final phase of preparations, including a training camp and a friendly match against El Salvador on June 6.