Qatar Hosts Forum on UNESCO Framework for Culture and Arts Education

Doha: The Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science organized a forum titled “UNESCO Framework for Culture and Arts Education” on the occasion of World Art Day. The event was attended by HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, alongside representatives from various cultural and academic institutions in the country.

According to Qatar News Agency, the forum aimed to support efforts to integrate culture and the arts into educational curricula and to train educators on how to implement these principles effectively to enhance national identity and foster creative thinking among students, in alignment with global trends that recognize the importance of the arts in education.

In his opening remarks, Secretary-General of the Qatar National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science, Ali Al Maarafi, emphasized that the forum reflects Qatar’s commitment to fostering synergy between education and culture. He highlighted the arts as a powerful educational tool that promotes human values and nurtures skills in critical thinking and self-expression among young generations.

The forum included an art exhibition showcasing works inspired by Qatar’s heritage, as well as interactive workshops for students that reflected the diversity of creativity in both traditional and contemporary arts. The event underscored the vital role of the arts in reinforcing cultural identity and promoting values of belonging and communication.

Three scientific sessions were held during the forum, discussing key themes within the Framework for Culture and Arts Education. The first session, titled “Experiences and Practices of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network and Cultural Capitals of the Islamic World,” presented Doha’s experience within UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network, particularly in the field of design. It also examined the city’s role as the Capital of Culture for the Arab and Islamic Worlds in 2021. The session featured specialists from the Ministry of Culture and Qatar Museums and was moderated by Dr. Khaled Al Balushi.

The second session, “Enhancing Inclusive and Lifelong Education through Cultural Diversity,” focused on ways to employ the arts in supporting sustainable education goals and strengthening cultural identity. A group of academics from Qatar University and the Ajyal Educational Center participated in the discussion.

The third session presented modern perspectives on “Teaching Arts and Culture through Digital Technologies and Artificial Intelligence.” Specialists from the National Museum of Qatar and various educational centers shared insights into how technology is being used in arts education and its role in raising students’ artistic awareness in the face of rapid digital transformations.

The forum concluded with a call for the development of a comprehensive national vision for integrating culture and the arts into education, emphasizing the arts as a means of embedding cultural values, cultivating creative skills, and contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals.