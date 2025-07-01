Qatar National Bank Releases Currency and Precious Metal Rates

Doha: Qatar National Bank (QNB) has released its latest rates against the US Dollar, providing key insights into the current financial landscape.

According to Qatar News Agency, these rates were issued on Tuesday and highlight the buying and selling values for a range of currencies and precious metals.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR) has a buying rate of 3.64000 and a selling rate of 3.64150 against the US Dollar. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is listed with a buying rate of 3.75020 and a selling rate of 3.75060. Meanwhile, the UAE Dirham (AED) is trading with a buying rate of 3.67270 and a selling rate of 3.67300.

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) shows a buying rate of 0.37700 and a selling rate of 0.37740, while the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) is valued at 0.30525 for buying and 0.30575 for selling. The British Pound (GBP) is priced at 1.37410 for buying and 1.37490 for selling.

In the Eurozone, the Euro (EUR) has a buying rate of 1.17920 and a selling rate of 1.17930. The Swiss Franc (CHF) is valued at 0.79210 for buying and 0.79220 for selling. The Japanese Yen (JPY) stands at 143.77000 for buying and 143.78000 for selling.

For precious metals, gold is listed with a buying rate of 3321.06000 and a selling rate of 3321.57000. Silver is trading at a buying rate of 36.01230 and a selling rate of 36.04060.