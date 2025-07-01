Qatar National Bank Releases Updated Deposit Rates

Doha: Deposit rates at the opening, as issued on Tuesday by Qatar National Bank (QNB), show varied interest rates across different currencies and tenors.

According to Qatar News Agency, the interest rates for deposits in USD, JPY, CHF, and GBP reflect a range of rates starting from one month (1M) to twelve months (12Ms).

For USD deposits, the rates are 4.32229% for 1M, 4.30732% for 2Ms, 4.29235% for 3Ms, 4.14656% for 6Ms, and 3.88475% for 12Ms. JPY deposits have lower rates, with 0.35000% for 1M, 0.25000% for 2Ms, 0.26000% for 3Ms, 0.45000% for 6Ms, and 0.55000% for 12Ms. CHF deposits continue to show negative rates, while GBP deposits range from 4.22000% for 1M to 4.18000% for 12Ms.

The rates for QAR, SAR, AED, and BHD also show variations. For QAR deposits, the rates begin at 4.85000% for 1M and reduce to 4.50000% for 12Ms. SAR deposits start at 4.90000% for 1M and slightly decrease over time, while AED deposits start at 2.05000% for 1M and increase to 3.15000% for 12Ms. BHD deposits maintain a constant rate of 5.00000% from 1M to 6Ms, with a slight decrease to 4.50000% for 12Ms.