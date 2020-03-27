Qatar Olympic Committee reiterates solidarity with IOC and Tokyo 2020

Doha, The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani today reiterated the QOC’s commitment to the IOC and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Speaking during a video conference call with IOC President Thomas Bach and the National Olympic Committee and Continental Association Presidents, HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani emphasised His Highness Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani’s and the whole of Qatar’s complete support for the decision to postpone the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

QOC President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani said:

“His Highness, the QOC and the whole of Qatar stand in solidarity with the IOC and Tokyo 2020 and we have no doubt that they will deliver an exceptional Olympic Games next year. This pandemic is unprecedented and has shaken the world; but the Olympic Movement, under the leadership of President Bach, has shown great unity. We are all facing common challenges and by working together we can ensure that we continue to safeguard the health of our athletes, fans and the whole Olympic family. Tokyo 2020 serves as a beacon of hope for us all to aim towards as we look forward to a time when the world will have emerged, stronger from this current crisis.”

Source: Qatar Olympic Committee