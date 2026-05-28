Qatar Opens Ostrava Beach Volleyball Tournament with Win Over Latvia

Qatar: Qatar's beach volleyball duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan opened their campaign at the Ostrava Elite16 tournament in the Czech Republic with a straight-sets win over Latvia's Bedritis and Rinkevics on Thursday. According to Qatar News Agency, the Qatari pair claimed the Group B match 21-18, 21-14 to secure a strong start to the tournament, which runs through May 31. They will next face Americans Taylor Crabb and Andrew Benesh on Friday as they seek a second consecutive victory and a place in the knockout stage.