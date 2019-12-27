Qatar, Russia Sign MoU on Mutual Exemption from Entry Visas

The governments of the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation signed, at the headquarters of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow today, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on mutual exemption from entry visas for citizens of both countries who hold ordinary passports.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the State of Qatar by HE Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi and for the Russian side by HE Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Envoy of the Russian President to Middle East and North Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs