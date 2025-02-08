Qatar, Tirana Chambers Ink MoU to Foster Cooperation

Doha: The Qatar Chamber of Commerce and the Tirana Chamber of Commerce and Industry have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two organizations. The agreement aims to facilitate joint business meetings, exchange information, and share data to support the interests of the private sector in both Qatar and Albania.

According to Qatar News Agency, the signing took place on the sidelines of the Qatar-Albania Business Meeting, hosted by the Qatar Chamber. The event was attended by HE Deputy Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania Endrit Yzeiraj, Qatar Chamber's Second Vice Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, President of Tirana Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nikolin Jaka, and representatives of 20 Albanian companies.

The meeting focused on fostering economic and trade cooperation between Qatar and Albania, exploring ways to enhance bilateral relations, and discussing investment opportunities across various sectors.

In his remarks, Qatar Chamber's Second Vice Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba highlighted the strong relations between Qatar and Albania and the significant potential to enhance trade cooperation between the two countries. He noted that the trade exchange volume between both countries reached QR 33.5 million last year, reaffirming the Qatar Chamber's commitment to encouraging the private sector in both nations to explore investment opportunities and foster trade partnerships, particularly in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, tourism, industry, and agriculture. He emphasized that the signed agreement would open new avenues for cooperation between the Qatari and Albanian private sectors.

HE Deputy Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania Endrit Yzeiraj stressed that Qatar is a key investment destination for the Albanian business sector and reaffirmed Albania's commitment to strengthening investment relations between the private sectors of both countries. He highlighted the importance of establishing more partnerships based on economic diversification and leveraging Qatar's expertise and private sector capabilities. He also stressed his country's readiness to support Qatari investors by providing data and information necessary for establishing businesses in Albania.

The President of Tirana Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nikolin Jaka praised the meeting and the signing of the MoU, emphasizing that it would open broader vistas for economic cooperation and private-sector partnerships between the two countries. He noted that he was accompanied by a delegation of 20 leading Albanian companies eager to explore economic alliances with Qatari businessmen. Jaka urged Qatari businessmen to visit Albania to explore available investment opportunities and benefit from the government's incentives for foreign investments and large-scale projects introduced for foreign investors.

During the meeting, the Albanian delegation delivered presentations on investment prospects in Albania, highlighting key incentives, facilities, and exemptions offered to investors. They also showcased major investment opportunities in government projects, private sector initiatives, and the free economic zones in Tirana.