Qatar to Compete in Inaugural West Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship

Doha: Team Qatar will begin their campaign in the inaugural edition of the West Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship, taking place in Bahrain from July 17 to 27, with a match against Saudi Arabia on July 19.

According to Qatar News Agency, the Qatari team will then go on to face Oman on July 20, and will conclude its group stage matches the following day with a game against Kuwait.

The draw placed Qatar in Group B alongside Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, while Group A includes Bahrain, Jordan, the UAE, and Lebanon.

This new West Asian Volleyball Association sport initiative aims to invigorate competition in the region and open new horizons for the development of volleyball both technically and organizationally by creating a structured environment for regular competition among national teams.