Qatar to Face Republic of Ireland in World Cup Warm-Up Friendly

Dublin: Qatar will take on Republic of Ireland in an international friendly in Dublin on Thursday as part of its final preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match forms part of Qatar's build-up to the tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19 next year. According to Qatar News Agency, Qatar will be making its second World Cup appearance after hosting the 2022 edition. The Gulf nation has been drawn in Group B alongside Canada, Switzerland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Head coach Julen Lopetegui has named a 28-man squad for the friendly, featuring several experienced internationals including Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al Haydos, Karim Boudiaf, and Pedro Miguel. Qatar will use the Ireland match to fine-tune preparations before traveling to the United States for a training camp, where the team is scheduled to face El Salvador in another friendly on June 6. The 2026 World Cup will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams.