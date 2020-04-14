Qatar to participate in West Asia Football Federation Championship 2021

DOHA, The Qatar Football Association (QFA) has confirmed the participation of Qatar’s national team in the 10th edition of the West Asia Football Federation Championship to be hosted by the UAE from Jan 2 to 15, 2021.

Other participating teams so far include Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Oman alongside hosts UAE.

Qatar claimed the title of the eighth edition held in 2014 with a win over Jordan.

Six teams have won the championship title in the tournament’s history with Iran bagging the winner’s trophy four times – 2000, 2004, 2007 and 2008 compared to one time title for Iraq (2002), Kuwait (2010), Syria (2012), Qatar (2014) and Bahrain (2019).​

Source: Qatar Olympic Committee