Qatar Tops Group B at West Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship

Doha: Qatar’s national men’s volleyball team is topping the West Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship’s Group B standings, after having defeated their Kuwaiti counterparts on Monday in a thrilling five-set match, winning 3-2 in their third group stage game.

According to Qatar News Agency, Qatar secured the win with set scores of (25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11), marking their third consecutive victory and raising their tally to 8 points, which placed them at the top of the group and reaffirmed their competitiveness in the inaugural edition of this championship, which is taking place in Bahrain.

Qatar started their campaign with a victory over Saudi Arabia in straight sets, followed by a 3-1 win over Oman, to conclude the group stage with their hard-fought victory over Kuwait in a five-set showdown.

For their part, Saudi Arabia secured a straight-sets victory over Oman, earning 4 points and securing 2nd place. Meanwhile, Oman and Kuwait finished 3rd and 4th respectively, with 3 points each.

Team Qatar al

ready qualified for the quarterfinals yesterday, and will now prepare for the knockout stages with the goal of claiming the title.

The participating teams will rest on Tuesday, before the quarterfinals resume on Wednesday.