Qatari Men’s Handball League: Al Arabi – Al Rayyan Title Showdown to Cap Final Round

Doha: Five matches are set to be staged on Sunday in the 18th and final round of the Qatar Men’s Handball League for the 2024-2025 sporting season. The title showdown will feature a highly anticipated clash between Al Arabi and Al Rayyan, with Al Arabi leading the standings on 49 points, two points ahead of second-placed Al Rayyan.

According to Qatar News Agency, Al Arabi needs a victory or a draw to officially clinch the title, while Al Rayyan must secure a win to retain the championship. In the 2023-2024 season, Al Rayyan captured the title, with Al Arabi finishing in second place. Both sides are vying to etch another title into their histories, with Al Arabi aspiring to secure the third league crown, while Al Rayyan remains the most decorated team in league history, holding a record 15 titles.

Among the other matches scheduled for Sunday’s final round, Al Duhail, which is currently in third place with 45 points, will face Al Shamal, ninth with 23 points. Al Ahli, ranked fourth with 35 points, will face Al Khor, seventh with 26 points.

In addition, Al Sadd, in fifth place with 35 points, will clash with Al Gharafa, sixth with 33 points, while Al Wakrah, standing eighth with 25 points, will square off against Qatar SC, tenth with 22 points.