Qatari Plane Carrying Urgent Medical Aid Arrives to Tunisia

In implementation of the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to send urgent medical aid from the State of Qatar, in support to the efforts made by the sisterly Republic of Tunisia in combating the coronavirus (COVID-19), a Qatari plane carrying urgent medical aid to combat COVID-19 epidemic arrived Saturday in Tozeur International Airport.

The aid includes a field hospital provided by the Qatari Ministry of Defense to the Tunisian Ministry of National Defense with an area of 10/80 meters that has a 100 beds and 20 ventilators.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs