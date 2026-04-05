qatarpress.qa 2026-04-05 00:00:00

Doha: Qatar Chamber Board of Directors held a meeting on Sunday, chaired by HE Chairman of the Board Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani. During the meeting, the board discussed the key challenges facing the Qatari private sector amid the current regional developments, particularly those related to the availability of goods and products and ensuring their continued flow to the local market.

According to Qatar News Agency, the Board also discussed ongoing efforts aimed at securing supply chains and facilitating logistical procedures, thereby contributing to the acceleration of goods movement and the reduction of operational costs. It also highlighted support for initiatives that enhance food security and reinforce the stability of local markets.

The Board further underscored the Chamber's pivotal role in identifying the challenges faced by companies, introducing them with the relevant authorities to find effective solutions. In this regard, emphasis was placed on strengthening communication channels with private sector companies to better understand their needs and to address obstacles that may hinder their operations.

HE Chairman of the Board Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani commended the strength and resilience that Qatar's economy demonstrated in the face of regional and international challenges, supported by sound government policies and advanced infrastructure, emphasizing the necessity for unremitting public-private cooperation to sustain growth and ensure economic stability.

"The Chamber remains committed to supporting the business community and working with government entities to address challenges, enhance the business environment, and support the national economy," His Excellency stated.

His Excellency expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Qatar Central Bank, Mwani Qatar, Qatar Development Bank, and all other government entities that have provided support to the private sector during these circumstances. He also expressed his thanks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates for the measures they have taken to facilitate land trade between the GCC countries under the current circumstances.

The Chairman of Qatar Chamber further indicated that despite all the pressure on regional and international supply chains, Qatar's import and export activity remained efficient, supported by numerous effective logistical alternatives, particularly the TIR (International Road Transport) system in coordination with the General Authority of Customs. This has facilitated trade through the land with Saudi Arabia, reduced delays, and ensured the steady flow of goods, reflecting the strength of Qatar's logistics infrastructure.

He emphasized that the Chamber continues to play its role as a representative of the private sector by fostering constructive dialogue with various stakeholders and supporting initiatives that contribute to economic diversification and enhance food security, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.