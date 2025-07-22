Qatar’s Ambitious Bid to Host 2036 Olympics and Paralympics

Doha: HE Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Jassim bin Rashid Al Buanain has highlighted Qatar’s bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games as a significant milestone in the nation’s sporting journey.

According to Qatar News Agency, in a post on his official X account, Al Buanain described the bid as the culmination of years of successful experience in organizing major international tournaments.

His Excellency emphasized that the move is a testament to the readiness and capability of Qatari professionals to lead the future of sports with confidence and skill. Earlier, the QOC confirmed its active engagement in discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the 2036 Games, aligning with the IOC’s new host city selection process.

Qatar has a strong history of hosting major international sporting events, including 18 world championships over the past two decades. Notable among these are the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the 2015 World Handball Championship, the 2019 World Athletics Championship, the 2024 World Aquatics Championships, and the 2025 World Table Tennis Championships. Qatar has also successfully hosted the 2006 Asian Games, showcasing its ability to organize large-scale multi-sport events.

Should Qatar secure the opportunity to host the 2036 Games, it would mark the first time the Olympic Games are held in the Middle East and North Africa. This achievement would allow Qatar to present an Arab Olympic model characterized by diversity and openness, contributing to a sustainable legacy and using sport as a means to foster hope and peace. It would also enhance regional representation and highlight the potential of Arab youth on a global stage.